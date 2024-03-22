Sydney Sweeney favourite to be next Bond girl

Sydney Sweeney is predicted as the favourite to play the role of a Bond Girl following reports Aaron Taylor-Johnson has landed the gig as James Bond.

On Tuesday (19 March), rumours swirled that Taylor-Johnson – who starred in Bullet Train and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet – was formally offered the role.

A source told The Sun: "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

"As far as Eon [Productions] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and then they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Now, attention has turned to who will play the famed Bond Girl, with Euphoria actress Sydney coming in first at 5/2 odds.

"Actress of the moment, Sydney Sweeney, is a new favourite to be cast as the 'Bond Girl'. The American has signed on to play a pivotal role in the highly anticipated Euphoria season 3, airing in 2025, rumoured to be the same year Bond 26 will hit cinemas. Oddsmakers predict her star power could start the new Bond era off with a Box Office bang," Liam Solomon, head of PR for Instant Casinos said.

Sydney is followed by Jenna Ortega (11/2), Lily Collins (13/2) and Millie Bobby Brown (13/2).

While Taylor-Johnson hasn't personally confirmed his suspected role, he has previously swerved the question during an Esquire interview in August.

When indirectly asked about it, the actor replied: "What comes from [Kraven] could generate many different conversations."

The interviewer then highlighted that he was one of the bookies' favourites to play Bond, to which Taylor-Johnson responded: "But this is the thing, right? As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

He continued: "I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f***ing mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.

"I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is – that’s where I’m at right now."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.