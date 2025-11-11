Sydney Sweeney speaks out after her latest film 'Christy' flops at the box office

Sydney Sweeney has taken to social media to address how her latest film, Christy, didn't perform well at the US box office.

In the film, the 28-year-old portrayed female boxer Christy Martin, and prepared for the role by gaining 35lbs. She also built a gym in her grandma's shed and trained back home in Idaho.

But the sports drama biopic had a disappointing box office debut, earning $1.3M at 2,011 theatres - making it the ninth-worst opening for a movie released in over 2,000 theatres.

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria actress appeared to reference the box office "numbers" in a reflective post about the film and shared a series of snaps from shooting.

"If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. i love you," Sweeney wrote.

Sweeney's other box office flops in 2025

This isn't Sweeney's first box office flop this year either, as she also starred in Americana, which had a $9 million budget but made less than $500,000 at the US box office when released in cinemas back in August.

Later that month came Ron Howard's Eden, and this historical survival thriller had a $35 million net budget, but it too had a disappointing debut as it opened to $1 million at 664 theaters in the US, as per Deadline.

Therefore, Christy makes it Sweeney's third box office flop of the year - all within months.

Her response to the American Eagle advert controversy

Sweeney also made headlines this year for her controversial American Eagle advert over its perceived racial and genetic messaging, and this has been in the headlines recently when the actress was asked about it.

In an interview with GQ, Sweeney was asked about her reaction to the controversy, to which she responded, "I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m in jeans and a t-shirt every day of my life.”

She later added it was "surreal" that the US president, Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance weighed in on the discourse around the advert.

“The criticism of the content, which is that maybe, specifically in this political climate, white people shouldn’t joke about genetic superiority, and I wanted to give you the opportunity to talk about that specifically," the actress was asked by the interviewer.

“When I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear," Sweeney responded.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Sydney Sweeney looks 'unrecognisable' in trailer for 'Christy', and Donald Trump gave a predictable response to Sydney Sweeney ad

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100