Video

Sydney Sweeney looks 'unrecognisable' in trailer for new boxing biopic 'Christy'play icon

Sydney Sweeney looks 'unrecognisable' in trailer for new boxing biopic 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney has been seen for the first time in her role as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic, 'Christy', sporting a 90s haircut and more muscular physique.

The 28-year-old is playing the legend who arguably put boxing on the map for women in the sport, with the movie due for release on 7 November 2025.

The trailer also explores the pro athlete’s relationships with her conservative parents, dad John (Ethan Embry) and mom Joyce (Merritt Weaver), and her coach-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings

sydney sweeney
Up next News
18

Kash Patel under fire after false claims Charlie Kirk's killer caught

kash patel
58

Trump not concerned for his safety after Charlie Kirk's assassination

donald trump
13

Elizabeth Warren says look at every 'ugly word' posted by Trump

elizabeth warren
126

NASA reveals 'clearest sign of life on Mars' ever found

nasa
45

Gary Lineker appears to shade BBC in acceptance speech at the NTAs

gary lineker
189

This Apple Watch advert will have you in tears

apple
19

Trump hasn't thought about visiting Epstein victims to hear their side

donald trump
245

Trump denies signature on Epstein letter: 'It's not the way I speak'

donald trump
37

Jasmine Crockett calls out Trump's 'divide and distract' tactics

jasmine crockett
122

Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

wake up dead man
48

Watch Prince Harry duel with young girl at WellChild Awards

prince harry
239

Marisha Wallace on taking Cabaret to audiences in Trump's America

donald trump
23

The internet is outraged at how rude Trump was to this reporter

donald trump
40

Watch 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse that captivated star-gazers

blood moon
53

Elon Musk's robot demo has the internet talking - and it's not good

elon musk
100

RFK Jr admits he has no idea how many Americans died from covid

rfk jr
47

'We don't swear to an orange king' Jasmine Crockett rips into Trump

donald trump
62

Cardi B begs fans to buy 'court edition' album so she can pay lawyers

cardi b
30

Epstein survivor announces potential new list of names

epstein files
192

Trump calls Epstein files 'democrat hoax' despite Republicans leading rally

donald trump

Viral

19

Nan goes viral after heartwarming meeting with Strictly star La Voix

drag queen
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
10

Watch moment influencers flee as car crashes through restaurant window

car crash
103

Watch Israeli TV's DWTS parody Donald Trump and Melania's rally moves

donald trump
33

Jess Glynne meets Jet2 ad star in 'legendary British crossover'

jet2 holiday
81

Trump administration would rather forget this Epstein files montage

epstein files
122

Watch heroic crew in dramatic rope rescue during Texas flash floods

texas floods
49

Elderly man gets stuck after driving down Rome's famous Spanish steps

rome spanish steps
103

Steve Carell includes hilarious dance break in university speech

steve carell
127

Woman kicked out of court for making a sandwich in her bathrobe

sandwich in court hearing
32

World's 'first flying car' going on sale a lot sooner than you think

flying car
38

Watch: Runaway pet zebra airlifted back home after 9 days on the run

zebra
70

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
30

Beatboxing nuns go viral for incredible performance on Catholic TV

beatboxing nuns
18

Catch the pigeon! Birds cause chaos on delayed Minneapolis flight

pigeons
91

Students get the "ick" as AI announces their names at graduation

ai announcer
57

Ms Rachel shares sweet video with Gaza refugee after UN announcement

ms rachel
18

Fans think JoJo Siwa hard launched relationship with Chris Hughes

jojo siwa

News

18

Kash Patel under fire after false claims Charlie Kirk's killer caught

kash patel
58

Trump not concerned for his safety after Charlie Kirk's assassination

donald trump
13

Elizabeth Warren says look at every 'ugly word' posted by Trump

elizabeth warren
126

NASA reveals 'clearest sign of life on Mars' ever found

nasa
45

Gary Lineker appears to shade BBC in acceptance speech at the NTAs

gary lineker
189

This Apple Watch advert will have you in tears

apple
19

Trump hasn't thought about visiting Epstein victims to hear their side

donald trump
245

Trump denies signature on Epstein letter: 'It's not the way I speak'

donald trump
37

Jasmine Crockett calls out Trump's 'divide and distract' tactics

jasmine crockett
122

Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

wake up dead man
48

Watch Prince Harry duel with young girl at WellChild Awards

prince harry
239

Marisha Wallace on taking Cabaret to audiences in Trump's America

donald trump
23

The internet is outraged at how rude Trump was to this reporter

donald trump

Watch 'blood moon' total lunar eclipse that captivated star-gazers

blood moon
53

Elon Musk's robot demo has the internet talking - and it's not good

elon musk
100

RFK Jr admits he has no idea how many Americans died from covid

rfk jr
47

'We don't swear to an orange king' Jasmine Crockett rips into Trump

donald trump
62

Cardi B begs fans to buy 'court edition' album so she can pay lawyers

cardi b
30

Epstein survivor announces potential new list of names

epstein files
192

Trump calls Epstein files 'democrat hoax' despite Republicans leading rally

donald trump

Politics

18

Kash Patel under fire after false claims Charlie Kirk's killer caught

kash patel
58

Trump not concerned for his safety after Charlie Kirk's assassination

donald trump
13

Elizabeth Warren says look at every 'ugly word' posted by Trump

elizabeth warren
19

Trump hasn't thought about visiting Epstein victims to hear their side

donald trump
245

Trump denies signature on Epstein letter: 'It's not the way I speak'

donald trump
37

Jasmine Crockett calls out Trump's 'divide and distract' tactics

jasmine crockett
239

Marisha Wallace on taking Cabaret to audiences in Trump's America

donald trump
23

The internet is outraged at how rude Trump was to this reporter

donald trump
100

RFK Jr admits he has no idea how many Americans died from covid

rfk jr
47

'We don't swear to an orange king' Jasmine Crockett rips into Trump

donald trump
30

Epstein survivor announces potential new list of names

epstein files
192

Trump calls Epstein files 'democrat hoax' despite Republicans leading rally

donald trump
37

Trump's wildest claim yet: 'Without the US everything would die'

donald trump
111

Trump makes bizarre claim about items thrown out White House windows

donald trump
101

Trump finally addresses those rumours about his health

donald trump
65

JB Pritzker claims Trump may use National Guard to stop next election

donald trump
146

White House posts eerie video of Trump's '11 lifetime lessons'

donald trump
31

Gavin Newsom claims world leaders are laughing behind Trump's back

donald trump
113

'Who spends $200 Million on a ballroom then leaves?' Newsom on Trump

donald trump
37

You won't believe what Trump's team just said about Nobel Peace Prize

donald trump

Sport

23

Trump 'amazed' when crowd don’t applaud him on trans athlete ban

donald trump
30

Venus Williams laughs about returning to tennis for surprising reason

venus williams
38

Shane Gillis stings Donald Trump with brutal Epstein Files joke

shane gillis
21

Trump fawns over "beautiful" basketball player in bizarre meeting

donald trump
100

Gary Lineker apologises for post that ended career at the BBC early

gary lineker
42

Trump didn't know Russia were banned from the World Cup

football world cup
30

NFL's Bill Belichick & his 24-year-old girlfriend awkward interview

bill belicheck
57

Resurfaced Soccer AM 'Soccerette' clip shows how much TV has changed

soccer am

YouTuber reveals how Marcus Rashford crashed his £700k Rolls Royce

youtube

Red Bull's Tom Bridge joined surfers to ride huge Severn Bore tidal wave

surfer

F1 insider says one star would win 'hands down' if they all raced in the same cars

formula one

Host gives scathing speech on 'sad’ men complaining about Taylor Swift

taylor swift

Frank Lampard addresses legendary meme in best way possible

frank lampard

Eric Dier's accent after his first game for Bayern Munich raises eyebrows

eric dier

Stone Cold Steve Austin has found something colder than he is

steve austin

iShowSpeed breaks streaming set up trying to replicate Man Utd goal

ishowspeed
39

Ronaldo left speechless by iShowSpeed interview question

ronaldo
32

Luke Littler reveals what he's spending his £200,000 darts winnings on

luke littler
25

Luke Littler celebrated the darts final in the most Luke Littler way

luke littler
64

Video perfectly sums up how it feels watching Luke Littler play darts

luke littler

Showbiz

122

Watch the first trailer for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

wake up dead man
239

Marisha Wallace on taking Cabaret to audiences in Trump's America

donald trump
146

First look at Peaky Blinders creator's new show 'House of Guinness'

house of guinness
72

The Rock's new look has everyone talking at Venice Film Festival

the rock
11

Wednesday actor puts down Jennifer Lopez with brutal one-word review

wednesday
68

Watch the hilarious first clip from 'The Office' spin-off 'The Paper'

the office
132

Watch Daniel Day-Lewis come out of retirement for new movie Anemone

daniel day-lewis
33

Helen Mirren tells The Thursday Murder Club's Ben Kingsley to f*** off

helen mirren
77

Watch Niall Horan make surprise appearance at Shawn Mendes concert

niall horan
18

Taylor Swift has given us a new album date and advice to live by

taylor swift

Jason Kelce gets emotional as Taylor Swift talks about brother Travis

taylor swift

Watch Taylor Swift recall the emotional moment she got her music back

taylor swift
23

Taylor Swift announces new album on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast

taylor swift
65

Self-confessed virgins look for love in Are You My First? trailer

are you my first
73

Stephen Colbert announces Late Late Show is being cancelled

stephen colbert
156

Jeremy Allen White wows Springsteen fans in first trailer of biopic

jeremy allen white
83

First Look: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 trailer drops

it's always sunny in philadelphia
149

First look: Liam Neeson stars in remake of The Naked Gun

the naked gun
121

Scooter Braun describes 'unfair' Taylor Swift controversy as 'a gift'

scooter braun
70

Matthew McConaughey stars as hero bus driver in deadly wildfires

matthew mcconaughey