Sydney Sweeney looks 'unrecognisable' in trailer for new boxing biopic 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney has been seen for the first time in her role as Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic, 'Christy', sporting a 90s haircut and more muscular physique.

The 28-year-old is playing the legend who arguably put boxing on the map for women in the sport, with the movie due for release on 7 November 2025.

The trailer also explores the pro athlete’s relationships with her conservative parents, dad John (Ethan Embry) and mom Joyce (Merritt Weaver), and her coach-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster).

