Donald Trump gave the most predictable response to the Sydney Sweeney ad controversy

Donald Trump gave the most “him” response to the Sydney Sweeney “great genes” American Eagle ad fallout.

The advert for the American clothing company went viral for all the wrong reasons over the perception of racial and genetic messaging .

In the ads, there is various interchanging of the words “jeans” and “genes”, Sweeney talks about her body composition being determined by her genes, and there is an explanation of how genes determine “traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour”, sparking accusations that they are “imbued with eugenic messaging”.

Following on from the ad controversy, there have been questions raised about Sweeney’s politics as it emerged the star has been registered as a Republican Party member in Florida since June 2024. Her membership in the Republican Party does not necessarily mean she voted for Trump.

However, the revelation appears to have pleased Republican president Trump, who essentially said he approved of the controversial ad because Sweeney was a party member.

When asked about the ad by a reporter, who also told him about her Republican Party membership, Trump said: “She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad.”

He continued: “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

One person argued: “If Sydney Sweeney is NOT a Republican, then Trump will change his tune and call her a ‘nasty woman’.”

Someone else said: “Only likes you if you benefit him.”

“We are literally in the darkest timeline lmao,” another declared.

