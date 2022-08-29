Right-wingers quickly came to the defence of Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney after she posted photos from her mom's 60th birthday party.

Over the weekend, Sweeney posted photos to Instagram showing off her mom's cowboy-themed 60th birthday party. In a now-deleted photo, Sweeney posed with a family member wearing a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt.

In other photos posted by Sweeney's brother, people can be seen sporting MAGA-like red hats that say "Make Sixty Great Again".

People quickly criticized Sweeney for posting photos with conservative undertones and began making jokes about her and her family.

On Sunday, Sweeney tweeted, "An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."

Several right-wingers including Tomi Lahren came to Sweeney's defence.

"Never bow or apologize to the mob," Lahren said.

Sweeney, who was born in Washington but raised in Idaho, has said in past interviews that she comes from a "religious family" although she herself is not religious.

Many fans noted that plenty of young people come from families who's political views and life values do not align with their own.

"If the politics of sydney sweeney’s parents shock you, you’re gonna be pretty disappointed when you find out the politics of most white people’s parents, but especially the famous ones," Ashley tweeted.

"Has the thought crossed anyone’s mind that it’s possible Sydney Sweeney strongly disagrees with the politics of her parents, just like an enormous proportion of Millennials/Gen Z? She isn’t responsible for her family’s ideas anymore than you are. Leave her alone," a Twitter user wrote.

Some conservatives felt that the internet was overreacting about the situation.



But people still criticized the 24-year-old actress for choosing to post photos that show her family's political stance. They also felt her tweet insisting her post was "innocent" and people were "making assumptions" was lacking self-awareness.

"If you post a photo of yourself wearing a Swastika is it wrong to assume you're a Nazi? You're not responsible for your family's bigoted beliefs but it's ridiculous for you to claim people are "making assumptions" when the shirt literally is a political statement," Chris wrote.

