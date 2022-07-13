Sydney Sweeney shares emotional call with mum after hearing Emmy nominations

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has shared the sweet moment she called her mum after finding out she'd been nominated for two Emmys.

Her nominations are for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as Cassie, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, for Olivia in The White Lotus.

The 24-year-old sat in the car crying as she phoned her family, with her mum shouting "congratulations!" during their brief chat, before Sydney had to dash as everyone was blowing up her phone about the news.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

