Women beg Sydney Sweeney to 'delete' racy bikini photoshoot pics

Sydney Sweeney has partnered with Frankies Bikinis for a hotly anticipated collaboration – and fans can't get enough.

The Emmy-nominated actress shared a sneak peek from the upcoming collection in an Instagram post that's racked up over 3.5 million likes.

Thousands of followers flocked to the post to comment on the "iconic" shoot, with the likes of Paris Hilton showing the love. This was soon followed by more fans thirsting over the snaps while avoiding getting in trouble.

"Opened this in class dawg," one person commented while another quipped back: "Hope you're okay."

"Just trying to get through Monday over here Sydney," another Instagrammer humoured.

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Delete this before my boyfriend sees, I'm begging."





Sweeney recently opened up about the collaboration during an interview with Elle, where she explained that the owner caught a glimpse of the star wearing the bikini line on Euphoria.

"We met in person at her Venice office and instantly hit it off. We were throwing around ideas and mood boards," the White Lotus actress told the outlet.

She went on to explain the inspiration for the collaboration, saying: "We felt Rome really captured and invoked the feelings behind the collection."

"We wanted a space that complimented the details on the pieces, but also somewhere we had the freedom to move and play," she added.

Sweeney continued: "I was actually filming Immaculate in Rome during that time, so I was there for four months! I love Italy. I’m in Australia now filming, and wearing my pieces almost everyday. It’s the perfect place: beach, hot, sunny, and romantic!"

The first release from the collaboration drops on 14 March, followed by a second in early April.

