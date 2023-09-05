Sydney Sweeney shuts down Lili Reinhart 'beef' rumours with a selfie

Actors Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart dispelled rumours of an alleged feud between the pair with a selfie after their seemingly frosty red-carpet interaction went viral.

The speculation began after the pair were both spotted at the Armani Beauty dinner during the Venice International Film Festival in an interaction that some people thought looked icy.

In a viral TikTok that has been viewed almost 16 million times, Reinhart could be seen posing for photos on the red carpet with a group of fellow actors, when The White Lotus actor Sweeney approached the group and hugged them.

Among the group were fellow performers Lukas Gage, Camilla Mendes and Maude Apatow.

According to the poster of the TikTok video, “Lili’s face instantly changed” and other actors in the group looked in Lili’s direction after Sweeney hugged them.

One person commented: “Something is upppppp.”

Another wrote: “I need to know the beef right now.”

“Wait because actually what’s going on here,” asked another.

While many in the comments were clamouring for information, Sweeney and Reinhart quickly put the issue to bed by posting a selfie of the two of them together in their Instagram stories.



Riverdale actress Reinhart captioned a selfie of them, taken on a Venice boat, “We’ll be over here if you need us”.

Sweeney reposted the picture on her own Instagram story, ensuring the feud rumours were quashed on both sides as the pair appeared to be hanging out as friends.

In a post on X/Twitter, Reinhart also wrote: "Stop making villains out of women every chance you get."

