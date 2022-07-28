Sydney Sweeney has said she doesn't have as much money as you might expect.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” the Euphoria star told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney added.“The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 per cent to my lawyer, 10 per cent to my agents, 3 per cent or something like that to my business manager,” she said.

“I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage,” Sweeney continued. “If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA. I take deals because I have to.”

Sweeney has a $3 million Los Angeles mansion which she bought last year.

“I couldn’t believe I was even able to buy a house,” she said about the purchase. “I want to be able to stay there.

But thing have been worse for the star in the past when she was growing up and that is what made her turn to acting.

“We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch,” she said.

“I thought that if I made enough money, I’d be able to buy my parents’ house back and that I’d be able to put my parents back together,” she said as she explained that their financial difficulties put pressure on their relationship.

“But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren’t back together and there was nothing I could do to help.”



