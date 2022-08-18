Taylor Lautner is marrying someone who could make things a little confusing. They're both called Taylor.

The Twilight star proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021 and has recently revealed that she will be taking his last name.



Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor said: "[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated."



He added: "We’re literally going to be the same person. We either keep it super simple or super complicated."

The two Taylors had been dating for four years before getting engaged last year.

Taking to Instagram with the adorable announcement, Lautner penned: “11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true.





In a separate post, he gushed: "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my s***. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever."

The revelation left the fans in hysterics as they took to Twitter. One joked, "Do they just love chaos or..." while another fan tweeted: "There will soon be TWO Taylor Lautners! A wonderful day for #TeamJacob".

"imagine they name their kid Taylor," a third pondered.





























Lautner previously opened up about his fiance potentially taking his last name during an interview with Access Hollywood.



"It’s going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible," Lautner joked earlier this year.

"I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her. She’s a fantastic woman and I’m very lucky that she chose me."





