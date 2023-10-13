Instagram has made an AI Kendall Jenner and it's scarily realistic

Video
An AI version of Kendall Jenner is going viral after it was launched by Meta as part of Instagram introducing the future of technology on the app.
Known as 'Billie' (@yoursisbillie), it's thought the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was paid 'millions' to lend her face and voice to the account, which offers advice to fans - and it's near-impossible to tell it's not real.
"I don't like this, I don't like where the world is heading, I'm not gonna support this," one terrified user wrote in the comments.
