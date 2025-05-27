Taylor Swift fans were left disappointed after speculating that the singer would announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday (May 26) - but Swift didn't even make an appearance at the event...

Ahead of the awards shows, Swifties were doing what they do best, searching for any hidden Easter eggs or clues that pointed to the highly anticipated re-recording of the 2016 album being announced.

Some of these 'clues' included the song 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' being used in a recent episode of The Handmaid's Tale, Tiffany Haddish being a presenter at the AMAs (who previously made a cameo on the Reputation tour), and 26 per cent of some of her merch to allude to the supposed May 26 announcement, and many more.

Plus, the pop star was nominated for Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Album of the Year, Favourite Pop Album, Collaboration of the Year, and Favourite Touring Artist.

But, alas, those theories were quashed when Swift was a no-show at the AMAs (and won none of the awards she was nominated for) - and Swifties were quick to share their feelings about this.

One person said, "Me realising Taylor Swift isn't even showing up to the #amas."





"Did someone forget to remind Taylor Swift she's releasing Reputation TV at the #AMA," a second person wrote.









A third person posted, "Taylor Swift has arrived at #AMAS msbxjsbzjxbhsja."









"WHERE TF IS TAYLOR SWIFT AND WHY DID THE AMA'S END EARLY??????? AND WHERE. IS. REP. TV." a fourth person asked.





"Taylor Swift didn't go to the AMAs 2025 !!!!! #amas that means she won't announce Rep TV."





"Me waiting for Taylor Swift to announce Reputation TV."

















"Me: *wondering if Taylor Swift is actually at the AMA's and if she's going to announce Reputation TV*

JLO:"

JLO:"





"I watched all of the AMAs and NO F***IN TAYLOR SWIFT no REPUTATION."

It isn't the first time Swifties have mistakenly thought 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' was coming, as they previously theorised the fifth re-recorded album was dropping 13 days after "1989 (Taylor's Version)" and when that didn't happen, during the London Eras Tour shows last August.

We'll just have to wait and see when Swift decides to release it her own time... until then, there will no doubt be more theories and Easter eggs to come.

