Taylor Swift fans believe 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' will be announced this week

Taylor Swift delighted fans when she released 1989 (Taylor's Version) last month, but alas there is no rest when you're a Swiftie and no Easter egg unfound...

Now, many believe that reputation (Taylor's Version) is set to be released this Thursday (November 9) - 13 days after the recent re-recording.

A fan (@notalyssasue) has gone TikTok viral with her presentation on why she believes this to be the case, with supporting evidence to back her theory up.

She starts by noting how everyone thinks the announcement will be on November 10 because that's the album's original release date back in 2017.





"So I know that you're looking at my crazy, but please hear me out," the TikToker says.

On the Midnights album, there is the song on the 3 a.m. deluxe edition called 'Glitch' and has the lyrics: "But it's been two thousand one hundred and 90 days of our love blackout."

To which @notalyssasue pointed out that Swift had a famous social media blackout ahead of her reputation era, "until randomly coming back one day."

She has then calculated that the number of days between the original release date of reputation on November 10 2017 and November 9 2023 is 2,190 - like in the song 'Glitch.'

"Gasp," she commented.

Then the number of days between the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) and November 9 is 13 days - Swift's favourite number.

A coincidence?

Meanwhile, recent snaps of Swift out and about with friends appear on the presentation as @notalyssasue highlighted how the singer's outfits have been "glitching" between blue and black - maybe signifying the shift from 1989 to reputation.

Back in September, Taylor Nation posted a tweet celebrating the two years since the 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) release, "but they made sure to put emphasis whenever they referred to 'the glitch.'"

She also noticed when going to pre-save 1989 (Taylor's Version) the screen "glitched" to black before returning to the blue colour.

Swift has a history of announcing a re-recording release during one of her Eras tour shows, and on November 9 she does have a show at Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

And most importantly of all, the TikTok made her final case: "I really, really want her to."

A valid point.

Since then, the video has received 1.1m views, 221,000 likes and thousands of comments from Swifties sharing their own theories about reputation.

One person wrote: "I don't think she's going to announce it I think she's just going to drop it. No presales or anything. It's the hill I've chosen to die on."

"AT THIS POINT I'M GONNA SUPER DISAPPOINTED IF SHE DOESN'T DO ANYTHING THE 9TH OR 10TH, i don't wanna clown again," another person said.

Someone else added: "CALENDAR HAS BEEN MARKED."

"What if she announces rep tv on Nov 10 then releases on New Year’s Day," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, other hints that Swift appears to be teasing reputation as the next re-record release include the "S" in 1989 (Taylor's Version) resembling a snake.

Additionally, fans who have been buying merch have noticed the star confetti that comes in the parcel is mostly blue, except for one black star.

Could Swift really be announcing or potentially dropping reputation (Taylor's Version) so soon?

Guess we'll have to wait until November 9 and 10 to find out...

