Taylor Swift premiered her new song 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)' in the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale and fans can’t cope.

The track is the first glimpse of what’s to come from her highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album.

The new re-recorded version of her song 'Looks What You Made Me Do' made a surprise debut in the opening scene of the newest episode of Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale – the ninth episode of season six.

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood and stars actor Elisabeth Moss as June Osbourne (Offred), who is made to serve as a Handmaid and have children.

In the scene, Swift’s song is playing as protagonist Osborne leads the handmaids as they stage an uprising against the Commanders.

Fans have praised the use of the song for “soundtracking rage and rebellion” in the poignant scene.

One person wrote: “Look what you made me do (Taylor’s version) on Handmaid's Tale is everything!!!”

Another said: “Big kiss to whoever is to thank for this!!!”

Someone else wrote: “The way her re-recordings keep popping up in iconic shows is actually genius.”

“Taylor soundtracking rage and rebellion? As she should,” another wrote.

In an interview with Billboard , Moss, who is also an executive producer on the show, revealed that the desire to feature a Swift song has been there for a long time.

“I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment,” Moss said.

“Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.

“I said to my editor, Wendy, ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment!”

