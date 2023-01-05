Taylor Swift's cat is the world's richest pet with amazing net worth

Who said a cat couldn't get their paws on the big bucks?

Taylor Swift's elegant Scottish fold Olivia Benson is the third richest pet worldwide with an estimated net worth of $97m, as noted by All About Cats.

In the report, they said they gathered this information using Instagram analytics and the pet's expected amount of pay per social media post.

The feline pal that comes in the No. 2 is @Nala_cat, a social media star.

The Siamese and tabby mix has 4.4 million Instagram followers and is estimated to be worth $100m.

However, the richest pet in the world happens to be a German Shepard called Gunther VI, with a staggering $500m.

He is owned by the Italian media production company Gunther Corporation.

In April 2020, the Midnights artist shared a picture of Olivia, who looked rather comfy sitting on a festive couch.

The songstress has never shied away from showing her cat some love. She is named after actress Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character.

The fluffy companion has even made an appearance in Swift's "Blank Space" and "Me!" music videos and commercials.

Swift has had Olivia since 2014.

Olivia is not the only cat the singer owns.

In a 2014 interview on Live With Kelly and Michael, she said she asked everyone around her if "cats" meant "cat lady."

"Two cats is cats, and there's more than one. And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'" she told the hosts.

Swift owns another Scottish fold, Meredith Grey, named after the leading Grey's Anatomy character. She's had her since 2011.

And in 2019, she adopted the ragdoll cat Benjamin Button, named after Brad Pitt's character in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

