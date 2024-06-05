Fashion expert shares tips on bag policies for Taylor Swift’s UK tour

With Taylor Swift’s UK Eras tour fast approaching, many fans may be worrying about the strict bag policies in place.

The first UK date is set to kick off this week on June 7, and so handbag and accessory brand Fiorelli is here to help fans navigate UK venue bag policies without compromising on style.

During Taylor’s recent European shows, the strict no-bag policy at some concert venues left many attendees searching for creative solutions to carry their essentials.

A recent viral TikTok video posted by @sierrabru with over 520k views from the Stockholm leg of the tour showed fans ingeniously using their cowboy boots as makeshift bags, highlighting the need for practical and stylish alternatives.

According to the bag policies for UK stadiums hosting Taylor Swift's concerts, only small bags are permitted, while larger bags are prohibited.

But what is considered a ‘small bag’ seems to be different across the four UK venues included in the tour, and so here is a breakdown for the bag policies you need to know for all of the UK tour dates.

UK Stadium Bag Policies:

Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh (7, 8, 9 June) : No bags larger than A4 size (21cm x 30cm). Fans are advised to bring only essential items.

: No bags larger than A4 size (21cm x 30cm). Fans are advised to bring only essential items. Anfield, Liverpool (13, 14, 15 June) : Only A5 size or smaller (17cm x 30cm) bags are allowed, or bags purchased from the stadium.

: Only A5 size or smaller (17cm x 30cm) bags are allowed, or bags purchased from the stadium. Principality Stadium, Cardiff (18 June) : Small bags only, no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

: Small bags only, no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm. Wembley Stadium, London ( 21, 22, 23 June, and 16, 17, 19, 20 August): No bags larger than A4 size (297mm x 210mm x 210mm), and each person can bring only one small bag.

Expert Tips for Swifties:

To give further insights, Nia Davis, handbag expert at Fiorelli, has provided some top tips for Swifties deciding which bag to bring:

Choose a Small Crossbody Bag: "A small crossbody bag is perfect for concerts. It keeps your hands free and it can be worn securely across your body, reducing the risk of losing your belongings," says Nia. Opt for a Stylish Clutch: “For those who prefer a more elegant option, a chic clutch can carry essentials like your phone, ID, and some cash. Look for a clutch with a wrist strap to keep it secure while you dance the night away". Minimalism is Key: “Avoid bringing unnecessary items. Stick to the basics: phone, keys, wallet, and perhaps a portable charger," advises Nia. "Remember, the goal is to enjoy the concert without being bogged down by a heavy bag." Utilize Pockets: “Some fans might prefer to use their clothing creatively. If your outfit has pockets, use them to your advantage. It’s a practical way to carry small items easily"

