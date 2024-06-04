The ultimate Taylor Swift Eras Tour guide for UK and Ireland

Taylor Swift is finally coming to the UK and Ireland to perform her popular Eras Tour, much to the excitement of British and Irish Swifties.

Her first show is set to take place this Friday (June 7) at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and the anticipation is already in full swing on social media.

Fans will perhaps have seen their feeds filled with outfit inspo, song predictions and friendship bracelet ideas.

But indy100 has compiled all the information you need to know to create the ultimate Swiftie Eras Tour UK and Ireland leg guide.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images

When is Taylor Swift performing in the UK and Ireland?

Here is a full list of the Eras Tour dates:

June 7, 8, 9 - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 13, 14, 15 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

June 18 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

June 21, 22, 23 - Wembley Stadium, London

June 28, 29, 30 - Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Aug 15, 16, 17, 19, 20 - Wembley Stadium, London

Who is supporting Swift on tour?

Joey Howard, Hayley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore perform onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by John Medina/Getty Images for ABA

The support act for this leg of the tour is popular US band Paramore, known for their hits such as 'Still Into You', 'Misery Business', and 'Hard Times'.

There are extra support acts for the first round of London shows - Mette (June 21), Griff (June 22), and Benson Boone (June 23).

How long is the show?

Given that Swift performs a whopping 45 songs during her concert, the average show lasts around 3 hours and 15 minutes.

What will the setlist be like?

As Swift loves to change things up, this setlist is just going off her most recent show:

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images

Lover era



Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (shortened)

Cruel Summer (extended intro)

The Man

You Need to Calm Down (shortened)

Lover (extended intro)

Fearless era

Fearless (shortened)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red era

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble (shortened)

All Too Well (10 minute version)

Speak Now era

Enchanted (shortened)

Reputation era

…Ready for it?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me (shortened)

Look What You Made Me Do (extended outro)

Folklore/evermore eras

Cardigan (shortened)

Betty (shortened)

Champagne problems

August

Illicit affairs (shortened)

My tears ricochet

Majorie (shortened)

Willow (extended)

1989

Style (shortened)

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams (shortened)

Bad Blood (shortened)

The Tortured Poets Department era

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? (Shortened)

Down Bad (shortened)

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived (shortened)

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Surprise Song section

One song on guitar

One song on piano

Midnights era

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Why are Swifties making friendship bracelets for the shows?

A fan waits outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before Taylor Swift's concert in Madrid, Spain, 29 May 2024 EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

The cute tradition of swapping Swift-themed bracelets first began during the Eras Tour and was inspired by a lyric in Swift’s song from Midnights called 'You’re On Your Own Kid' which goes: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

What are the crowd chants I need to learn?

Fans crowd Estadio da Luz as they wait for the start of Swift's Eras Tour concert in Lisbon on May 24, 2024 Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images

Swifties often create their own chants to particular songs which add an interactive element to the show for the audience, and we've collected all the essential ones you need to know.

During the song 'Delicate' when Swift sings “We can’t make any promises, now can we, babe? But you can make me a drink," to which the fans then scream: "One, two, three, let's go b----!" and this first originated back in 2018.

While when Swift sings 'All Too Well (10-minute version)' before Swift sings “and that made me want to die" the fans scream "how did that make you feel?"

In the 1989 era of the show, when Swift sings the bridge in 'Bad Blood' the lyrics “Band-aids don’t fix bullet holes, you say sorry just for show, if you live like that, you live with ghosts," the crowd chants in response: "You forgive, you forget, but you never let it (pause) go!"

For the song 'Anti-Hero', fans shout Jack Antonoff’s part from the remix after Swift sings: "Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?" to which the audience declares: "Taylor, you’ll be fine."

Eras outfit inspiration

Taylor Swift's concert outfits for her Eras tour Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Photo by John Medina/Getty Images, and Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

For the Eras tour, fans typically turn up to shows wearing an outfit that represents one of Swift's album eras, and with 11 albums to choose from it can be a hard decision to pick one, but here's a summary description of the style for each era.

Debut - cowboy country aesthetic

Fearless - gold sparkles

Speak Now - purple and whimsical

Red - Red and classic style

1989 - light blue and glitter

Reputation - blacks, reds, greens and snakes

Lover - pink, floral pastel colours

Folklore - greys, shiny mirrorball inspired

Evermore - burnt orange, autumn aesthetic

Midnights - midnight blue, starry sparkles

The Tortured Poets Department - black and white contrast

Will Travis Kelce be attending any UK and Ireland shows?

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has previously hinted that he will be joining her as she performs in the UK - and is looking forward to it.

“I think she's at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows at one stadium and fill that thing up,' he told Entertainment Tonight back in April. "I played at Wembley once and I don't even think we filled that thing all the way up."

“London's always an amazing city, Paris is a beautiful city, and she'll be all over Europe - there won't be a bad show, I can guarantee you that.”

When asked if he would be in attendance at any of the shows, the Kansas City Chiefs player said: "You know I gotta go support. You know it."

Are there any Swiftie conspiracy theories surrounding her UK and Ireland shows?

Taylor Swift performs onstage at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Arizona Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

It wouldn't be a Taylor Swift guide without any mention of Swiftie conspiracy theories as fans try to predict the singer's next big move or announcement, so here's a number of theories that have been circulating online.

Surprise song speculation

Fans are convinced Swift will play her songs 'London Boy' and 'So Long London' during one of her London shows.

Plus, they also think at one of her Liverpool shows she will sing 'Red (for The Reds)' and 'I Can See You' as Liverpool is where she filmed the music video for this song.

Sometimes special guests join Swift for the surprise song section and some fans think that Sir Paul McCartney will join Swift on stage at one of her Liverpool tour dates.

While others also think The National's (and Swift's collaborator) Aaron Dessner may be a musical guest as it's well known that he is a Liverpool FC fan.

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement rumours

The first Liverpool show will mark the 100th day of the tour and Swifties believe Swift will celebrate the milestone with an announcement…

Though some also suggest that Swift might announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at her only Cardiff show on June 18 - which also happens to be Scooter Braun's birthday who her old music was sold to and led her to re-record her back catalogue.

