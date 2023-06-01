Taylor Swift fans are wearing diapers to her concerts so they don't miss a thing

Taylor Swift fans are taking concert etiquette to a whole new level, by wearing diapers so they don't miss a second of her performance.

The running joke circulated on TikTok with one fan writing "The diaper rash and trench foot was worth this moment of Taylor Swift looking right at us."

Another clip, that racked up almost 300,000 views showed a fan struggling with her oversized disposable pants. "It’s the most durable, the most absorbent," she said.

While diehard fans believe they have come up with an innovative solution, fellow TikTokers in the comments weren't too keen on the idea.

"I think I would just hold it or very quickly go during a song I liked a bit less, I would never be able to actually go in a diaper and then linger in," one wrote, while another added: "If I can hold it on a flight from Ca to HI, I can hold it for a Taylor Swift concert."

Meanwhile, a third added: "The bathrooms are emptyyyyy during the show, we sprinted, went, sprinted back and missed like 1/3 of a song we were okay missing."





It comes after fans claim they suffered from feelings of forgetfulness following the star's sold-out tour.

Speaking to Time, Jenna Tocatlian, 25, spoke about her experience at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

She said: "If I didn’t have the 5-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen."

Many more took to Twitter with similar claims, with some saying they felt guilty for leaving the show with no core memories.

