Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly parted ways after rumours that the pair were dating had the internet in a chokehold.

During the star's hotly anticipated Eras Tour in Chicago on Saturday (3 June), Swift surprised fans with two new additions. One of which was a piano version of her 2017 song 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.

The song is centred around heartbreak and losing the love of your life, prompting the singer to seemingly hold back emotions on stage. One part of the song says: "Been sitting eyes wide open behind these four walls, hoping you'd call/ It's just a cruel existence like there's no point hoping at all."

The performance garnered a lot of attention from fans, who first praised the emotional rendition, before speculating that Swift was hinting at what was going on in her personal life.

It came a day before reports of Swift "splitting" from The 1975 frontman.

"Her voice breaks - she‘s looking up trying to hold her tears - continues to sing like that, it’s literally heartbreaking," one Swiftie wrote, while another noted: "That voice crack."

A close source told TMZ that Swift is "single" again, but unclear what happened.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight claimed, "Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other."

"Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship," a source told the publication on Monday (5 June), referring to Swift's split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating.

