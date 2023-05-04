Everything we know about the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating rumours

Taylor Swift's love life is sparking discussion once more as rumours circulate that she and Matty Healy are dating.

The 33-year-old popstar is newly single after her split from actor Joe Alwyn was confirmed last month after six years of dating. Entertainment Tonight reported the relationship “had just run its course” and the break-up was “not dramatic”.

Since then the rumour mill has been in full force as speculation began spread about Swift dating two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But now it's the 1975 frontman who is the latest to be linked romantically to Swift as The Sunhas claimed Swift and Healy plan to "“go public with their romance" at concert in Nashville this weekend, with a source reportedly alleging the two are "madly in love."

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out," the anonymous source alleged, and noted there was "no crossover" claiming Swift and Alwyn broke up back in February.

Swift and Healy are long-time fans of each other's music as the Anti-Hero singer was spotted wearing a 1975 top back in 2014, while Healy also wore a t-shirt of Swift album's 1989 at one of his gigs in the same year, with dating rumours reported back then.

Most recently, Swift was a surprise guest at a 1975 show at London's O2 Arena in January this year, where she performed her hit Anti-Hero live for the first time and also covered the band's song The City and backstage she also posed for a pic with Healy's mum Denise Welch.

While both artists have collaborated with music producer Jack Antonoff on their recent albums (Swift's Midnight's and 1975's Being Funny in a Foreign Language).

Though fans have made their feelings clear about how fed up they are about these latest dating rumours (and dating rumours about Swift in general).

















Swift is currently performing on her sold-out Eras Tour, which started back in March and is set to next perform three dates from May 5-7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.