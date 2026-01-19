Zohran Mamdani makes surprise appearance with Ms Rachel

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani left viewers doing a double take after making a surprise appearance alongside children’s YouTube favourite Ms Rachel.

In the clip, the pair can be seen singing the classic 'Wheels on the Bus', before Mamdani smoothly pivots from nursery rhymes to public policy.

The mayor used the moment to talk about plans to make buses free, jokingly tying the singalong to real-life transport issues as well as free child-care.

The unexpected crossover quickly spread online, with fans amused by the blend of early-years entertainment and politics. Many praised the playful approach, calling it a surprisingly effective way to get a serious message across.

