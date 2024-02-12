Taylor Swift's actual level of private jet use will surprise you

Taylor Swift actually wasn’t in the top 30 of celebrities who use their private jets the most after receiving backlash for an alleged 13-minute flight.

Swift recently made headlines after it was claimed she took a 13-minute-long flight in a private jet to travel a distance of 28 miles.

While doubt was later cast over whether she was even on board, the singer-songwriter still received backlash from some for her carbon footprint.

But, according to data collected from those who track the private jets owned by the rich and famous, Swift is not one of the worst offenders.

Data collected from the myclimate Carbon Tracker ranked celebrities in order of the amount they have travelled via private jets in 2023.

The Swiss company explained on its site: “The myclimate Carbon Tracker uses public domain flight trackers and social media posts from influencers and celebrities to list flights, collect emissions data and also post critical, direct queries on social media.”

Myclimate’s Head of Marketing Daniel Aregger, explained: "We only use data that celebrities themselves publish. When someone’s tagged in a picture drinking champagne in Las Vegas one day and then posts from Lloret de Mar the next, the myclimate Carbon Tracker springs into action.”

While their list is a rough estimate based on the information they have access to, it makes for interesting reading.

Topping the list was the American rapper Travis Scott, followed in second place by Kim Kardashian, with billionaire Elon Musk in third place.

Here is the full list:

1. Travis Scott

2. Kim Kardashian

3. Elon Musk

4. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

5. Bill Gates

6. Steven Spielberg

7. Tyler Perry

8. Leonard Blavatnik

9. Kylie Jenner

10. Celine Dion

11. Alex Rodríguez /A Rod

12. George Lucas

13. Floyd Mayweather

14. Robert Kraft

15. Jim Carrey

16. Marc Cuban

17. Paul Allen

18. James Dyson

19. Tom Cruise

20. Max Verstappen

21. Jack Nicklaus

22. Mark Wahlberg

23. Blake Shelton

24. Jeff Bezos

25. Drake

26. Dan Bilzerian

27. Kenny Chesney

28. Suleyman Kerimov

29. Tiger Woods

30. Harrison Ford

Swift’s team have reportedly threatened to take legal action against college student Jack Sweeney who runs an account on X/Twitter tracking the flight data of celebrity private jets, including hers.

