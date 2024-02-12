Taylor Swift's actual level of private jet use will surprise you

Taylor Swift actually wasn’t in the top 30 of celebrities who use their private jets the most after receiving backlash for an alleged 13-minute flight.
Swift recently made headlines after it was claimed she took a 13-minute-long flight in a private jet to travel a distance of 28 miles.
While doubt was later cast over whether she was even on board, the singer-songwriter still received backlash from some for her carbon footprint.
But, according to data collected from those who track the private jets owned by the rich and famous, Swift is not one of the worst offenders.
Data collected from the myclimate Carbon Tracker ranked celebrities in order of the amount they have travelled via private jets in 2023.
The Swiss company explained on its site: “The myclimate Carbon Tracker uses public domain flight trackers and social media posts from influencers and celebrities to list flights, collect emissions data and also post critical, direct queries on social media.”
Myclimate’s Head of Marketing Daniel Aregger, explained: "We only use data that celebrities themselves publish. When someone’s tagged in a picture drinking champagne in Las Vegas one day and then posts from Lloret de Mar the next, the myclimate Carbon Tracker springs into action.”
While their list is a rough estimate based on the information they have access to, it makes for interesting reading.
Topping the list was the American rapper Travis Scott, followed in second place by Kim Kardashian, with billionaire Elon Musk in third place.
Here is the full list:
1. Travis Scott
2. Kim Kardashian
3. Elon Musk
4. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
5. Bill Gates
6. Steven Spielberg
7. Tyler Perry
8. Leonard Blavatnik
9. Kylie Jenner
10. Celine Dion
11. Alex Rodríguez /A Rod
12. George Lucas
13. Floyd Mayweather
14. Robert Kraft
15. Jim Carrey
16. Marc Cuban
17. Paul Allen
18. James Dyson
19. Tom Cruise
20. Max Verstappen
21. Jack Nicklaus
22. Mark Wahlberg
23. Blake Shelton
24. Jeff Bezos
25. Drake
26. Dan Bilzerian
27. Kenny Chesney
28. Suleyman Kerimov
29. Tiger Woods
30. Harrison Ford
Swift’s team have reportedly threatened to take legal action against college student Jack Sweeney who runs an account on X/Twitter tracking the flight data of celebrity private jets, including hers.
