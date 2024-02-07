Taylor Swift's attorneys have threatened legal action against Jack Sweeney, a college student known for tracking celebrities' private jets.

Sweeney first gained attention through his interactions with Twitter/X owner Elon Musk, after his account ElonJet was banned.

Since then, Sweeney has continued to track not only Musk's jet, but other celebrities' flights too.

And one of those celebrities happens to be arguable the biggest pop star in the world: Taylor Swift.

According to The Washington Post, Sweeney was sent a cease-and-desist letter back in December 2023 by Swift's attorney's to get him to stop tracking her private jet and posting it on social media.

However, Sweeney told The Post that he sees the letter as an attempt to "scare him away from sharing public data" and that his posts on social media only offer an "incomplete sketch" of which cities Swift may be in.

“This information is already out there. Her team thinks they can control the world,” he said.

However, Taylor's attorneys view the matter different, calling Sweeney's behaviour "stalking and harassing behaviour." Swift's lawyer Katie Wright Morrone said: "While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client."

The tracking account hasn't had a new post since January 31st, where Swift took a 13-minute flight from St Louis, Illinois to St Louis, Missouri.

