Why Swifties are convinced the Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement is imminent

There has been much speculation as to when Taylor Swift will release her highly anticipated re-record of Reputation - and Swifties are convinced Taylor's Version is coming soon.

As fans will know, the pop star's Eras Tour covers all the different songs over her career but there is a particular part of the show where she performs surprise songs on her piano and guitar.

On Saturday night (August 17), Swift finally played the last song from Reputation that she hadn't performed on this tour before which was I Did Something Bad.

“So the whole tour I’ve done hundreds of songs, but I haven’t done one of my favourite songs,” Swift said to the excited crowd.

“I feel like I’ve made best friends in this crowd,” she added. “I feel like I’ve seen Tony Award-winning dancing … so I’m going to do something I’ve never done on the tour cause you’re that awesome.”

As she sang the first line "I never trust a narcissist" light-up wristbands on concertgoers turned green - a colour associated with the Reputationera.

Before this, there was a theory among Swifties that Swift was saving this song to perform when she announced Reputation TV , but alas no announcement came.

However, fans believe that the announcement or release is imminent and say it could come during the remaining London shows which take place this Monday and Tuesday (August 19-20).

So why do Swifties think an announcement is coming so soon?

The anniversary of Swift's social media blackout and 'Reputation' announcement

That's right, today (August 18) marks the seventh anniversary when Swift blanked all of her social media to mark the sign of new music and then on August 23 2017, she announced Reputation.

Therefore, fans have concluded that Reputation (Taylor's Version) could be announced or released around these milestones.

Some believe there could be an announcement in August, and then the album will possibly drop on the seventh anniversary of the original release date which is November 10.

Swift's recent gestures on stage

Given that there's more and more speculation about Reputation (Taylor's Version) as each day passes, Swifities are carefully watching the singer's every move on stage to see if she gives away a hint or an Easter egg.

One video has been making the rounds from Saturday's show where an eagled-eyed concertgoer noticed that during Swift's 22 performance, she gestured the number "20" to one of her dancers instead.





This has led fans to think that it's an Easter egg that Reputation will be announced or released on the final London concert date on August 20.

With nearly 1 million views, Swifties continued to speculate in the comments section.

One person said: "2-0/0-8 (the 8 is made with two zero: one above the other one)."

"Rep TV is gonna come out in November. Announcement gonna be in August," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "'I'm probably clowning but 20 for rep 8/20."

Then, another video that has also gained attention is the hand gesture Swift makes as she takes her final bow near the end of the concert.

Just before she disappears off stage, some notice that moves her hand in a way that mimics the movement of a snake, which just so happens to be a symbol of the Reputationera.





"Not Taylor leaving the stage and doing a snake impression. REP TV IS COMING," the poster wrote as the caption for the video which has over 632,000 views.

And a LOT of viewers agree with this observation.

One person said: "STOPPPPPP REP TV IS DEFINITELY COMINGGGG."

"I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE THAT SAW IT!!!" another person wrote.

Someone else commented: "20th is the day!!! If she was gonna announce rep anywhere the only right place is London."

Swift has announced re-records at her shows before

There is of course the fact that Swift has previously used her Eras Tour shows as the backdrop to announce new re-recorded albums.

In May last year, Swift announced the release date of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at one of her shows in Nashville, Tennessee and then, at one of her California concerts last August, Swift announced the release date of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Additionally, an announcement at one of her London shows would make sense given how much London means to Swift as she lived in the UK capital for several years and has a number of references in her songs to the city.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if Swifties are correct with this latest theory...

