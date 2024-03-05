Taylor Swift makes rare political statement ahead of Super Tuesday

Taylor Swift has posted a rare political statement on social media ahead of Super Tuesday taking place in the United States.

In a post to her Instagram Story, the pop singer informed her fans that there presidential primaries are taking place in her home state of Tennessee and 16 other states and territories across the country.

She also urged those who haven't participated yet to "make a plan to vote today."

"Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories," Swift wrote.

Swift's Insta Story post where she urged fans to make their voices heard this Super Tuesday. Instagram/Taylor Swift

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

"Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at," and then provided a link to vote.org.

Previously, Swift chose to speak out back in 2018 on her political views for the first time in her career to give her support to two Democrat congressional nominees in Tennessee.

