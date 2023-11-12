Taylor Swift fans were sent into overdrive after a clip surfaced online of the star kissing Travis Kelce.

The new footage shows Swift waving at fans after her Argentina show before spotting her boyfriend in the crowd. She runs over to the NFL player, before hugging and kissing him. The crowd then erupts into cheers.

The wholesome clip was soon shared to X/Twitter, with one writing: "The way she ran into his arms, you can tell she’s really in love."

Another added: "She looks really happy, love that for her!"

Meanwhile, one fan tweeted: "All of Taylor’s ex crying rn cause she’s never been this publicly in love with any of them before."

Swift has been known to show her support at Kelce's games, too – and stats suggest she could very well be his lucky charm.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers last month, the broadcaster CBS shared a graphic titled 'You belong with TE,' referencing Swift's song 'You Belong With Me'.

It then suggested that Kelce averaged 99 receiving yards per game, with it bumping up to 108 following Sunday's game.

They then showed a separate post when Swift isn't in attendance at Kelce's game when he's "left to his own devices" – a reference to 'Anti-Hero' – with just 46.5 yards per game.

It didn't take long for fans to catch onto the tongue-in-cheek remarks, with one writing: "Safe to say Taylor and Travis belong together."

Another wrote: "The entire graphic, compliments to whoever cooked it up."

