Travis Kelce makes adorable Taylor Swift admission

Fans are smitten with Travis Kelce's latest remarks about Taylor Swift during an episode of his New Heights podcast.

On the latest episode, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were joined by hip-hop star Lil Dicky who discussed his love for Philadelphia sports, strange fan requests, song recommendations for Swifties – and Travis and Taylor's relationship.

Lil Dicky, real name Dave Burd, turned the attention to the celebrity couple, asking how the brothers felt about all of the new newfound sports fans.

"It’s fun, man. I’m having a blast in life, baby," Travis replied. "Just flying high and enjoying it all."

Lil Dicky then suggested the swarm of Swifties is the "best thing ever" for the football world, describing the relationship as "so American".

"I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is like high school. Your most popular pop star somehow met your most popular athlete, and they actually fell in love," the star said.

Travis responded: "I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So, I don’t know how the f*** I did it."

He hilariously transitioned to: "I know exactly how I did it."

Lil Dicky on What’s Next After ‘Dave,’ His Philly Fandom and The Weirdest Thing He’s Signed | Ep 85 youtu.be





Wednesday's New Heights podcast was soon flooded with fan comments, with one joking: "Trav's transition from 'I don't know how I did it' to confidently claiming he knows how he won Taylor's heart is a mood!"

Another added: "So what you are telling me is that Travis Kelce is still gagged that he is dating THE Taylor Swift nine months in."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I wish I could have seen his reaction when she sent him that first text."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.