Travis Kelce appeared on stage for the first time at Taylor Swift's London show

Taylor Swift brought boyfriend Travis Kelce out on stage for the very first time at one of her London shows.

The global pop superstar is currently on her UK leg of the Eras Tour , sparking hysteria among the many fans attending her shows, including members of the Royal Family .

At her most recent show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (23 June), the singer brought Kelce out on stage, where he got involved in an on-stage skit during the show. He had previously only been spotted in the crowd at other dates.

The NFL American football player was dressed in a tuxedo and glittery top hat, and proceeded to pick Swift up and carry her to a red sofa on stage after she pretended to faint.

He then jokingly fanned himself with a white fan, before fanning Swift who pretended to faint for a second time.

It was done during a performance of the song 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' and sent fans into a frenzy.

During the skit, Swift completed a costume change into a sequinned tuxedo jacket while Kelce feigned reapplying her makeup. Kelce and the other backup dancers then dropped down on a platform to exit the stage.

Elsewhere in the show, Swift reworked the lyrics to her hit song 'Karma' to say: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” The lyrics are in reference to the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team that Kelce has played for since 2013.

The pair have been together since 2023 and have become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples.

