Liam Gallagher left scratching his head after fans point out hilarious Mexico mix-up

Liam Gallagher left fans in hysterics following his viral blunder, mistaking Mexico’s 'altitude' for its 'attitude'.

The Oasis frontman is getting into the spirit of the World Cup, as England gear up for their match against Mexico in the early hours of Monday morning (1am) at the Estadio Azteca.

In between fixtures, he took to X/Twitter to question what all the fuss was about when it comes to Mexico’s "attitude," writing: "Everytime I’ve been to Mexico everyone’s been lovely I don’t get all this bad attitude nonsense it’ll be fine".

The comment soon went viral, racking up over four million views and many fans stepping in to correct him: "I think it’s Altitude not Attitude."

Gallagher then realised the blunder himself, responding: "Ah ok got ya ffs I’ve been sitting here scratching my head."

For context, Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca sits at roughly 2,200 metres above sea level, where the thin air (not bad vibes).

It comes after the first trailer dropped for Steven Knight's Oasis documentary dropped, which will delve into the band's reunion and comeback tour.

"The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world," the synopsis reads.

"The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide."

Don’t Look Back In Anger will be released in cinemas on 11 September.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.