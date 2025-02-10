Donald Trump branded 'pathetic' after mocking Taylor Swift over Super Bowl booing

US President Donald Trump has been branded “pathetic” after he mocked Taylor Swift for being booed by MAGA supporters at Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl took place last night (9 February), and plenty of celebrities showed up to watch the action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Kendrick Lamar ’s half-time show.

Among the special guests was singer Taylor Swift, who sat alongside the rapper Ice Spice to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

In clips shared online, Swift was booed by football fans inside the stadium when she appeared on the big screen, and Trump has claimed they were all part of his MAGA (Make America Great Again) fan club.

Trump, who was also at the game, took to his own social media platform Truth Social to post about the booing.

He wrote: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

The President’s comments were shared elsewhere on social media, where they have been slammed as “pathetic” and reeking of someone who “thrives on bitterness and insecurity”.

Elsewhere, people mocked those who booed Swift simply for being there and stood up for the star.

Someone wrote: “How does it feel to know you can boo Taylor Swift all you want and she’s still going to be more loved, more respected and more successful than you’ll ever be?

“And she’ll still be at all the games happily cheering on her boyfriend having no idea who you are!!”

Another said: “More misdirected anger, all she’s doing is sitting there. If y’all don't want to see Taylor Swift in any football spaces, take it up with the NFL who’s been milking her fame since the start of her relationship.”

Swift’s friend and iconic former tennis player Serena Williams, wrote: “I love you @taylorswift13 don’t listen to those booos!!”

“I don’t care who wins or loses today my biggest hope is that everyone has fun and Taylor Swift ruins the day of men who hate her,” said another ahead of the game.

One person joked: “Booing Taylor Swift is bold behavior congrats on cursing the next 13 generations of your bloodline.”

Trump also shared several more posts about Swift and a video of the star being booed, all while being inside the stadium in New Orleans .

It's not the first time Trump has posted unusual comments about Swift. Trump previously shared his thoughts on Swift last summer, who he described as "unusually beautiful".

