The co-hosts of The View appeared to feel strongly that Ted Cruz's comments regarding Pete Davidson and toxic femininity were inappropriate and strange.

On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg introduced a clip of Cruz on his podcast asking "how come that dude [Pete Davidson] gets all of these, like, hot women?"

"Heidi Cruz this is two. This is the second time he's just not paid any attention to what you might be feeling," Goldberg said seemingly speaking to Cruz's wife.

The women of The View shared the same sentiment that Cruz's comments about Kate Beckinsale, who Cruz called a "super-hot vampire in black leather trench coat", were disrespectful to his wife.

"This gives me the heebie-jeebies can I just tell you? It is so creepy and so disgusting," guest host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said. She went on to question why the Texas Senator was "doing a podcast" and "spending so much time trolling on Twitter".

The co-hosts criticized Cruz for failing to defend his wife after former President Donald Trump made comments regarding Heidi's appearance and added the comment about Beckinsale to the list of disrespectful acts Cruz has done.

However, Sunny Hostin reminded her co-hosts and the audience that Cruz did defend his wife by calling Trump a 'sniveling coward' and 'real men do not attack women'.

"If that's the case I don't understand why he's talking about a women's looks," Hostin said and added that she does not understand why the Senator has a podcast.

In response to the comments, Cruz quote-tweeted the clip of the women speaking and wrote, "Noted experts on sex appeal Whoopi Goldberg & Ana Navarro say I’m “creepy” & “disgusting.” I’m OK w/ that. Not my target audience! They’re also really pissed that my chart-topping podcast #Verdict has had over 40m downloads. Check it out for yourself: http://verdictpodcast.com."

"By the way, the reason women like Pete Davidson is because he is funny," Joy Behar added.

