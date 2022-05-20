Texas Senator Ted Cruz has expressed his confusion about the allure of Pete Davidson wondering "how come that dude gets all of these like hot women?”

The conversation about Davidson occurred on Cruz's podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz while Cruz, 51, and co-host Michael Knowles, 32, took questions from listeners.

One question pertained to 'toxic femininity' specifically pertaining to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amber Heard, Meghan Markle, and Kim Kardashian.

Although Cruz did not have much criticism of Pinkett-Smith, Heard, and Kardashian, the conversation quickly turned toward Kardashian and Davidson after Knowles said 'team Kanye'.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Pete Davidson. How come that dude gets all of these, like, hot women," Cruz asked.

"Because of toxic femininity, Senator," Knowles responded. "That is the evidence that something has gone wrong."

"Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale I mean you're talking Underworld, you're talking like super hot vampire in black leather trench coat and you're like 'really the SNL dude?'" Cruz said.

Davidson is notable for dating celebrities like Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, Cazzie David, and more. The slang "BDE" became synonymous with the comedian for the inexplicable attraction many people feel to Davidson.

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski explained people's attraction to Davidson is due to his charm.

On Twitter, people chimed into the conversation and joked about Cruz's question.

"Because he is a really good guy. He is honest, funny and I imagine smarter than given credit for. I adore him. Lorne Michaels has exquisite taste!" Sandra tweeted.

Other people found Cruz's commentary on the arbitrary topic concerning.

"There’s nothing more pressing happening in this country, right?" Robin wrote on Twitter.

"I don’t either but I can’t believe THAT is pressing on Cruz’s mind as important," Molly tweeted.

Cruz and Knowles also discussed campaign finance laws, the recent $40 billion Ukraine bill, and more on Thursday's podcast episode.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.