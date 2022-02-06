Celebrities have made their own mark on the latest TikTok trend by taking a trip down memory lane to remember the different characters people recognise them in.

Using the 2007 hit song "That's Not My Name" by British duo, The Ting Tings, the trend involves them giving a rundown of their Hollywood CV by listing all the various names/nicknames they've had in the different roles they have played throughout their careers.

In simple terms, it's basically Gen X stars providing a Gen Z audience with an educational lesson on the past few decades of film.

While there are over 930,000 videos where TikTok users have been using the song to share their different nicknames, the celebrity take on this trend was created by actor Alicia Silverstone who gave a rundown of the part's she has played, most notably Cher in the iconic 90s film Clueless, as well as Batgirl in Batman & Robin, along with the animated show Braceface as Sharon Spitz.

(Not to mention her cameo in Aerosmith's music video for the song "Cryin").

My name is Alicia, but they call me….

It didn't take long for other A-listers to follow suit from Silverstone and they too also shared their own take on the challenge.



Drew Barrymore hopped on the bandwagon and with good reason, as she began her career as a child actor, Barrymore certainly has a lengthy CV of roles which she mentioned when participating in this trend, some of them include, Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Lucy from 50 First Dates, Dylan Sanders in Charlie Angels just to name a few...

My name is Drew, but they call me… inspired by @aliciasilverstone!❤️

Of course, The Rock joined in too and noted his real name is Dwayne Johnson as footage showed him lifting weights before the montage of various names he's associated with such as his name from his wresting days - "Flex Kavana" in 1996 before going on to be known as The Rock as well as his acting roles like Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise, Maui from Moana, and more.

(Of course, he had to include a mashup of the Ting Tings song alongside his feature in the song Face Off in which he asks: "What's my motherf**king name?)

My name is Dwayne, but they call me…#ThatsNotMyName #WhatsMyMuthaFckinName

While Gordon Ramsay may not be an actor, he's been on TV long enough as a chef to garner some nicknames over the years.



Some of those include "Chef Ramsay," "The idiot sandwich chef," referring to the memorable moment where he holds talk-show host Julie Chen's head between two slices of bread while yelling at her as part of a comedy skit from The Late Late Show with James Cordon.

He also refers to himself as "Tilly's dad" given his daughter's popularity on TikTok and her recently starring in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing.

My name is Gordon but they call me….👨🏻🍳🔥🤬 (Thx to @Jen Garner @Drew Barrymore @Alicia Silverstone for the inspiration Gx)

Idina Menzel gave a nod to her theatrical role as Elphaba in Wicked, as well as her TV role as Rachel's mom in Glee, Nancy in Enchanted, Elsa in Frozen to name just a few before hilariously ending the video with John Travolta's infamous butchering of her name calling her "Adele Dazeem," when introducing her at the 2014 Oscars.

My name is Idina, but they call me… #notmyname @aliciasilverstone @drewbarrymore @reesewitherspoon

Here are some more of our favourite takes from celebrities on this latest TikTok trend:

Zooey Deschanel



A lady with many names

Christina Aguilera

My name is Christina, but they call me…. ❤️This could have gone on forever… #theycallme #thatsnotmyname Inspired by @Alicia Silverstone

Jennifer Garner

My name is Jen, but they call me … 👵🏻 (♥️: @Alicia Silverstone @Drew Barrymore)

Victoria Justice

Which is your favorite? 😜

Kyle MacLachlan

Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is…🤣

Bailee Madison

My name is Bailee, but they call me…. Inspired by @Drew Barrymore ♥️♥️💁🏻♀️

