This is how Succession's writers kept that huge twist a secret from everyone

This article, as you'd expect, contains massive spoilers.

So, if you're not up to date on the latest Succession episode, we've got two questions: Why not? And what on Earth are you doing clicking on headlines about massive twists?

Regardless, you should probably turn back now.

But if you are up to date, then, like us, you probably sat dumbfounded on your sofa as one of the most dramatic episodes of television ever played out.

Logan Roy is dead - and no-one saw it coming. At least, not this early in the season.

And given twists of other HBO marquee dramas like Game of Thrones were all leaked, fans have been marvelling at just how everyone managed to keep this twist under wraps.

Now, a writer and co-executive producer has explained the genius code-word used when talking about Logan's death - and it's so creative we wish it had been its own episode.

In a post on Twitter, Georgia Pritchett revealed the measures taken to keep it secret.



She wrote: "This was a tough secret to keep! We decided it in the Succession writers' room in Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor's Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode."

The cranky American comedian would have been a great addition to Succession - and we'd have liked to have seen Logan Roy and Larry get into a 'f*** off' shouting match.

Given David is best known for co-creating Seinfeld and starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO could have had the crossover event of the century.

Show creator Jesse Armstrong explained the decision to kill off Logan, telling Deadline: "He knew he had to bring it to a close, you know? He knew he had to bring it to a close. It was difficult for him to bring it to a close."



The Roy siblings have the final few episodes in which to battle it out for control of the company; HBO says this is the final season.

