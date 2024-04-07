TikTok star serenades President Joe Biden with Lana Del Rey's 'National Anthem'

From Dua Lipa to Jacob Elordi, TikTok star Harry Daniels is known for singing off-tune songs at various celebrities, and he recently managed to serenade US President Joe Biden.

But what song do you sing to the president?

Well, the American national anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner" would be an obvious choice, but Daniels didn't go for the traditional song and instead sang another "National Anthem" by Lana Del Rey.

"Can I sing for you?" Daniels asked Biden at the beginning of the clip.

As Biden shakes his hand, Daniels begins to sing the 2012 song - "Tell I'm your national anthem/ Red, white, blue is in the sky/ Summer's in the air and baby, heaven's in your eyes/ I'm your national anthem."

During the interaction, Biden held Daniels' hand the entire time as he awkwardly smiled in reaction to the acapella rendition while his bodyguards looked less than impressed.

In the on-screen text, the TikToker wrote: "Thank you President Biden for letting me sing to you," with two heart-eye emojis.

"WE DID IT JOE," Daniels wrote as the caption, referencing the famous quote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

@harry.daniels WE DID IT JOE #joebiden #lanadelrey

Since sharing the bizarre exchange, the video has received 12.4m views, 2.9m likes and tens of thousands of comments from people who couldn't quite believe what they were watching.

One person said: "Joe was trying to remember if that was the actual national anthem lmao."

"NOT JOE BIDEN! He had no idea what was happening and just froze," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "National Anthem was the best song choice."

"You can literally see the secret service tryna decide if ur a threat or not," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, the clip also went viral on X, formerly Twitter where it has received a mixed response as some claim it's a PR stunt for Biden to appeal to young people for the upcoming presidential election in November.

While one person joked this interaction was Biden's "last straw" and the president will sign an executive order to ban TikTok.











