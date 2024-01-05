*Contains spoilers for Saltburn*

Blockbuster Saltburn's racier scenes might have ruined a fair few family Christmases, but actor Jacob Elordi has revealed how he was "excited" when he read about one in particular.

People have been talking about the scene for months, and it has given the otherwise chaotic film a certain notoriety on the internet.

Elordi played posh boy Felix, the heir to country pile Saltburn, who befriends fellow Oxford student Ollie, played by Barry Keoghan.

In the now-infamous bath scene, Ollie secretly watches Felix masturbating in the bathtub.

When Felix gets out the bath, Ollie quickly jumps in and starts licking and drinking the remaining water before it runs down the drain.

When Elordi was asked about his reaction to reading the scene in the script, he said: "I was just really excited when I read that scene because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time."

"It’s just great that [writer and director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that I think."

"I was like, 'Thank God, it’s [my bathwater],' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that."

Saltburn | Official Trailer Come inside. Get lost. Never leave. Watch the official trailer for Saltburn, written and directed by Academy Award winner Emerald ...

Now, there's even a candle being sold as smelling like "Jacob Elordi's bathwater".

The description of the candle says: "There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like."

Meanwhile, one other memorable scene turns out to have been improvised - the one where Ollie starts humping Felix's grave.

"The gravesite was sort of like a collaboration with me and Emerald," Keoghan told Variety in November.

"On the day, I was like, ‘Can I try something?’. I wanted to see what the next level of obsession was. So I asked for a closed set.

"I wanted to see where it went. It could have gone completely wrong but I think it moved the story."

Fennell said of the scene: "If you’re taken over with grief and horror and love and sadness, people do crazy things. And that’s what this film is about."

