Dua Lipa wore a chainmail dress to the Barbie premiere and not much else

Singer Dua Lipa stole the show with a very NSFW dress at the premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles.

On Sunday night, celebrities from across the entertainment industry gathered to celebrate the hotly-anticipated film, with everyone from Gal Gadot to Issa Rae taking to the pink carpet.

Pop star Dua Lipa was in attendance having performed a song on the film’s soundtrack and making her acting debut with a small role as Mermaid Barbie.

The three-time Grammy winner certainly caught the eye with her revealing outfit as she wore a sheer, floor-length silver chain mail Bottega Veneta gown with no bra and a white thong.

She accessorised the dress with jewellery from Tiffany’s and a pair of silver Bottega Veneta rocket mules.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter













In an interview with Dazed, Dua Lipa said she had been wanting to work with the director Greta Gerwig for a long time, because her films “never really feel like the male gaze. They have very interesting female protagonists”.

She continued: “The film ― and there’s a lot of diversity in the cast ― is touching exactly on the buttons that maybe it presses, and shows a different story.”

Dua Lipa also explained the film’s soundtrack is inspired by disco, adding, “There’s a lot of very glittery and pop moments in it”.

And, her small role in the Barbie movie appears to be the first of her new acting venture as the singer has also secured a part in the spy-thriller movie Argylle, also featuring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.