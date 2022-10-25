Tributes have poured in after a radio DJ suffered a heart attack and died while broadcasting live on air.

55-year-old Tim Gough died while presenting his GenX Radio Suffolk breakfast show from his home in his garden studio in Suffolk.

While working remotely, Gough’s colleagues were alerted to his medical emergency as the music abruptly stopped playing after he collapsed onto his mixing decks.

Colleagues grew concerned after they were unable to reach the radio host and called the emergency services to check on his welfare.

Later, the radio station confirmed that Gough had died from a suspected heart attack prompting a flood of tributes for the beloved presenter.

GenX Radio Suffolk tweed: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIB buddy. x”





One friend wrote: “Rest in peace Tim,

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tim for a good few years, I can only echo what so many are saying, what a lovely man. He’ll be missed by many. Condolences to Tim’s family xx.”

Another said: “A terrible loss. I had the pleasure of meeting Tim quite a few times thanks to Norwich City. He was always so friendly and kind.

“He’ll be missed terribly, we needed more people like Tim in the world.”

Boss of GenX Radio Suffolk, James Hazell said: "Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk and was hugely excited for our DAB launch at the end of the month.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.

"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

