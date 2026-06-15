Timothée Chalamet takes dig as Oscar snubs after Knicks NBA win

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has declared his preference for celebrating the New York Knicks’ NBA championship victory "over the Oscars".

The Dune star, known for his passionate courtside cheering that has spawned numerous viral clips, was among the high-profile figures revelling in the Knicks’ first championship win since 1973.

Chalamet was joined by fellow superfan and US actor Ben Stiller, who expressed immense joy at the historic triumph against the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking to ESPN’s Sport Centre after the game, Chalamet emphatically stated: "Way rather this than the Oscars. Come on baby!"

The actor has been nominated for four Academy Awards, including for his performances in Call Me By Your Name, A Complete Unknown and Marty Supreme.

Sporting a 2026 championships T-shirt, Stiller told ESPN NBA that he was "as happy as I’ve ever felt". He added: "It is pretty amazing." Stiller has been diligently filming the action on his iPhone, with many of his social media posts gaining traction and fuelling speculation that he might use the footage for a documentary about the team.

Other notable personalities spotted in the crowd at the final included the Duke of Sussex, acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Meanwhile, singer Jennifer Lopez joined the celebrations from the comfort of her living room, sharing a clip of herself jumping and cheering at her television screen.

She reflected: "I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years. Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there’s nothing we can’t do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!! Proud to be from the block!!"

In the lead-up to the final, pop superstar Taylor Swift was seen courtside during game four alongside the rock band Haim – sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim – all sporting bespoke Knicks merchandise. Businesswoman and social media personality Kylie Jenner also made an appearance in the celebrity row, accompanying her partner, Chalamet.