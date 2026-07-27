Players across social media have been saying they have been unable to sign in, download or play games on XBOX.

XBOX has also acknowledged there is an ongoing outage with some of its servers.

A post from the XBOX Support X / Twitter account said: "We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games.

"Our engineers are actively working to mitigate the issue."

A link to the XBOX Status page was provided too where updates are being provided on what users can and can't access.

The XBOX Status page shows three different services are currently unavailable, which are 'account and profile', 'store and subscriptions' and 'apps and mobile'.

The 'account and profile' section said: "You may not be able to sign-in to your XBOX profile, may be disconnected while signed in or have other related problems. Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won't be available."

The 'Store and subscription' section said: "You might not see a game you're looking for in the Store right now."

And the 'apps and mobile' section said: "You may have problems launching apps."

Outages for all three sections were reported from 4.10am BST this morning (Monday 27 July) / 11.10pm ET / 8.10pm PT on Sunday (26 July) with engineers continuing to work on the issue.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this article accordingly so stay tuned for any updates.

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