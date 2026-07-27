Zendaya's beauty routine for Spider-Man premiere included £6.50 cult classic

It's a very busy summer to be Zendaya, between Euphoria season 3, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day all debuting within mere weeks of each other - oh and marrying Tom Holland in the midst of it all.

But, the beauty circles would argue it's also been her best summer yet, watching her morph from Greek goddess into Spider-Man's Bond girl equivalent, complete with red carpet looks to match.

Her latest was for the movie's Shanghai premiere, wearing a webbed archival Versace dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 couture collection, finished with gauze draping and a literally-can't-miss-it diamanté spider brooch perched on her hip.

The look was finished with the smokiest of winged eyeliner, brick-coloured lip and baby bangs, making for an instant classic in her beauty archive.

Nikki Makeup via Instagram

Now, her makeup artist for the evening, Nikki Wolff (also known as Nikki Makeup) has shared a behind-the-scenes look of what it took to bring it to life - and it included a hero product that most of us have lurking in our bathrooms.

"Guess what I'm doing", the A-list face painter posted on Instagram alongside a table full of beauty must-haves, including Haus Labs foundation, Givenchy concealer, and One/Size setting spray.

The palette behind Z's bold blush also appeared to be Dior's Backstage Glow Maximizer Palette in '001 Universal Glow'.

But, it was a secret weapon in the corner that has surprised people most: Garnier Micellar Water.

For any beauty lover, it's a cult classic, and, since its inception in 2016, has taken pride of place on every bathroom shelf as an all-in-one makeup remover - whether you're correcting pesky mistakes, or taking it all off at the end of the day.

What's more, it's soap-free and boasts a no-rinse formula packed with skin-loving ingredients including glycerin and panthenol.

In the last 10 years it's undergone many iterations, but it's still extremely purse-friendly, starting at £3-6 for a bottle.

"No matter how expensive the makeup, the micellar stays Garnier", one person wrote.

Garnier

"But seriously, that Garnier micellar water is such a go-to, I've tried switching to a few other brands, but I always end up coming back to this one.. on my super duper dry skin, the only way I get that moisture is with this brand", another affirmed, while a third penned: "Garnier micellar water really just built different, nothing else gets makeup off like that."

Perhaps our beauty routines are slightly more A-list-approved than we first thought.

Why not read...

I’ve spent 6 months perfecting my seasonal hair shedding routine - here’s what actually works

This K-beauty moisturiser has been my heatwave saviour - it can even lower skin temperature

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