Trump’s bizarre memes about 2028 presidential run spark fresh concerns

Donald Trump keeps on claiming he’s going to attempt to run for a third term in 2028 – and people are starting to get very concerned.

The president posted a series of bizarre, and worrying, AI memes of himself wearing hats with a 2028 campaign slogan as part of a wild posting spree on Truth Social.

The pictures posted by the president in a wild Truth Social spree include Trump in a "Trump 2028" hat smoking a cigar, as well as a mug with "Trump 2028" written on it, among many other memes.

It comes after Trump also came out and said that he aims to be the "next president" , despite the fact it’s against the US constitution. Trump also previously suggested he may even be president ‘in 2026 or 2032’ .

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice”.

However, speaking in front of the press recently, Trump said: "All I know is I'd like to be the next president, because I'm going to make somebody look very good.”

Trump has been distributing caps with “Trump 2028” on them for months now. There was also recently a “chilling” moment that a Trump judicial nominee refused to answer a basic question on his eligibility to serve as president again should concern everyone.

However, his latest spree of memes have sparked some of the biggest reaction yet.









Journalist Harry Sisson listed all the things Trump had posted, writing: "Trump is having a mental health episode on social media right now."





The Trump Lie Tracker account accused the president of being an "immature bully".





Another person responded to the AI image Trump posted of himself with JFK, with the account writing: "JFK would have hated you bro."











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