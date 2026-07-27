PS6 LIVE: Release date 'revealed' by renowned insider

A PS6 release date has been 'revealed' by a renowned tech insider on social media.

The PlayStation 6 console has yet to be officially announced by Sony but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PS6 alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog has all the latest PS6 release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

PlayStation blackout planned for a whole week by gamers protesting Sony's physical disc decision A PlayStation boycott is planned to protest Sony's decision about physical discs Sony Interactive Entertainment Gamers are planning a week-long PlayStation blackout to protest and make their voices heard against Sony's decision to discontinue producing physical discs. Sony announced on July 1 it will not produce physical discs for any new release from January 2028 onwards. Physical discs will still continue to be produced after that date but only for games that have released before then. The decision has been met with an overwhelming backlash across social media, with people saying they are planning to not purchase any future PlayStation products unless the decision is reversed. A petition calling for Sony to reverse its decision now has more than 345,000 signatures at the time of writing. Now a protest is being planned by gamers to completely boycott PlayStation for a whole week in August and it's gaining traction on X / Twitter with a number of people, including streamers, already confirming their support for it. Read the full story here.

PS6 release date 'revealed' by renowned insider Renowned tech insider Kepler_L2 claims the next generation of hardware, including the PS6 and XBOX Project Helix, could release as early as next year. Kepler_L2 has previously shared what they claim is detailed technical information about the upcoming PS6 and accompanying handheld device. And responding to a comment on X / Twitter, when asked if they thought they "still feel like next-gen in 2027", Kepler_L2 simply replied: "Yeah." Release dates for PS6 and XBOX Project Helix have not been confirmed at the time of writing and this remains speculation until anything official is announced.

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