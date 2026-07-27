Karoline Leavitt slammed after blaming Joe Biden for affordability crisis

The moment Karoline Leavitt spoke about the US’s affordability crisis has been widely slammed as everyone points out the same thing.

White House press secretary Leavitt bucked the trend of her boss, US president Donald Trump, by actually acknowledging there is a crisis of affordability, after Trump’s repeated claim it is a term made up by the Democrats.

But, rather than take responsibility for the Trump administration’s part in it, Leavitt attempted to claim it was caused by Joe Biden … who hasn’t been the president for more than 550 days.

In the Fox News interview, conversation turned to the upcoming mid-terms in November as host Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, pointed out that the top issue among Americans voters is the cost of living.

“I would remind your viewers and the American people of who caused the affordability crisis in this country. It was Joe Biden and it was the Democrats in this city when they were in power and President Trump took immediate action on day one to fix that,” Leavitt claimed. “All these things that he is doing will only get better if given two more years with a Republican Congress.”

Under Trump, the US is currently at war with Iran , embroiled in an ongoing conflict (that Trump initiated) which has seen the cost of fuel and groceries soar.

“They have no shame, no ethics, no truth,” one person wrote in response to Leavitt’s suggestion the Democrats and Biden are to blame.

Another pointed out: “The saddest part is that there are still folks out there believing this nonsense.”

Someone else pointed out: “I DO NOT understand how you can say someone else caused something when it’s actively getting worse each and every day under the current administration. People need relief NOW, not ‘in the future’ like they keep promising. All a f***ing joke and a cover for them not caring about people.”

One person suggested: “They have to choose a lie: Either affordability is a hoax or Biden caused the affordability problem.”

“Reminder: Republicans have been in charge for a long time now. No one else is responsible for our current state but the GOP,” another argued, pointing out that Trump has been in office for a year and a half.

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