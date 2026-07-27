GTA 6 trailer 3 release date has been 'revealed' by a renowned industry insider.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available ahead of the game's 19 November release. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to closely track Rockstar Games for news on trailer 3, including its next announcement, gameplay, screenshots and map rumours.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog has all the latest trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and release date news as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date 'revealed' by insider Renowned gaming industry insider Tom Henderson has 'revealed' the release date for GTA 6 trailer 3. Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief has previously predicted the next GTA 6 trailer would release in August around the time of a Take-Two earnings call. With Take-Two's next call confirmed for 7 August, Henderson has now shared the exact date he predicts GTA 6 trailer 3 will release. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he said: "I reckon we're getting GTA 6 trailer 6 August. Boom. Lock it in. Educated guess." As Henderson makes clear, this is an "educated guess" and this has not been officially confirmed.

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