Actor and comedian TJ Miller revealed that he wouldn't work with Ryan Reynolds again before opening up about a "weird moment" they had on the set of Deadpool.

Miller, who starred as Wade Wilson's (played by Reynolds) best friend Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, is not reprising the role for the upcoming third film.

And in a recent interview on the Adam Carolla Show, he shared his feelings towards Reynolds and said he believes the star "hates" him.

Miller began by saying it was good that Reynolds' "handsome face" was covered up in Deadpool because it meant that viewers wouldn't get "distracted" from his comedic work by his good looks.

And while saying he "loves" Reynolds as a comedian, Miller said things began to change after the first installment of the superhero film.

"Then after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then he, yeah, things kind of changed," he said.

"I mean, would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again."

Miller added: "I sort of wish him well because he's so good at Deadpool. And I think it's weird that he hates me."

At that point in the interview, Miller was asked if he was certain that Reynolds "hated him," to which he delved into the "really weird moment."

"We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, 'let's do one more take'... but then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me - but to me, as if I'm Weasel," he said.

Still, Miller did praise the fellow actor, noting that he's a "great improviser" and admitted that Reynolds is a better comedian than him.

The filming for Deadpool 3 is underway, and despite Miller not returning, Reynolds' real-life friend and Marvel star Hugh Jackman will be making an appearance.

In a video shared to Twitter announcing the news, Reynolds said: "Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

He added: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

Jackman, who was walking around in the background, replied: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

It's unclear how writers will fit Logan/Wolverine into the film.

Deadpool 3 is hitting theatres on 6 September 2024.

