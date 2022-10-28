After 13 years of marriage, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have announced they are filing for divorce.

In an Instagram Story post on Friday, Brady, 45, said the two "arrived at this decision amicably" and asked for privacy as they finalize their divorce in the coming weeks.

Bündchen, 42, posted a similar message to her Instagram Story saying the two "have grown apart."

Both Brady and Bündchen said they would continue to prioritize their children. The couple shares two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son John, 15.

The former couple's official announcement did not come as a shock to people online as rumors of the two's separation have circulated for weeks.

Brady and Bündchen's marriage sparked conversation online earlier this year when Brady announced he would retire from the NFL to spend time with family, then reversed the decision.

People have been quick to criticize Brady for choosing to continue his football career.

Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 after three years of dating.

Since news of the two's divorce first began, people have created memes about Bündchen watching Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lose their last three games.

But now that the two are over some have suggestions as to who Bündchen should date next.





