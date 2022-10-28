After 13 years of marriage, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have announced they are filing for divorce.
In an Instagram Story post on Friday, Brady, 45, said the two "arrived at this decision amicably" and asked for privacy as they finalize their divorce in the coming weeks.
Bündchen, 42, posted a similar message to her Instagram Story saying the two "have grown apart."
Both Brady and Bündchen said they would continue to prioritize their children. The couple shares two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady also has a son John, 15.
The former couple's official announcement did not come as a shock to people online as rumors of the two's separation have circulated for weeks.
Brady and Bündchen's marriage sparked conversation online earlier this year when Brady announced he would retire from the NFL to spend time with family, then reversed the decision.
People have been quick to criticize Brady for choosing to continue his football career.
\u201cTom Brady chose his career that realistically should have ended years ago over his *checks notes* international supermodel wife\u201d— SPOOKY 1984\u2019s George Whorewell (@SPOOKY 1984\u2019s George Whorewell) 1666970777
\u201cGisele: "If you want to save this marriage, you need to retire from football!" \n\nTom Brady:\u201d— NFL Memes (@NFL Memes) 1666299810
\u201cTOM!!! TOM! DONT COME OUT OF RETIREMENT! THE BUCS ARE TRASH! GISELE IS GOING TO DIVORCE YOU!! YOU\u2019RE 45 TOM! YOU HAVE 7 RINGS TOM!!!\u201d— Tucker the Fucker (@Tucker the Fucker) 1666967249
\u201cTom Brady choosing football over Gisele has me thinking about how I chose my IB analyst role over you, the promise of the bag kept me from protecting the bag I valued most\u2026you. I made us reservations at Cipriani tonight, being wealthy and important isn\u2019t the same without you\u201d— Gordon Gekko (@Gordon Gekko) 1666971680
\u201c\u201csorry Gisele I love you but I just love throwing 4-yard slants to Russell Gage more\u201d\u201d— Tyler Conway (@Tyler Conway) 1666969592
Brady and Bündchen got married in 2009 after three years of dating.
Since news of the two's divorce first began, people have created memes about Bündchen watching Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lose their last three games.
\u201cGisele watching Tom Brady fall behind 7-0 to PJ Walker after losing to Mitch Trubisky last week\u201d— Barstool Sports (@Barstool Sports) 1666548750
\u201cGisele at home watching Tom Brady lose his third straight game\u201d— Trang (@Trang) 1666927680
\u201cGisele B\u00fcndchen and Bill Belichick watching Tom Brady have the worst season of his career\u201d— lex (@lex) 1666927191
But now that the two are over some have suggestions as to who Bündchen should date next.
\u201cPete Davidson seeing that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce will become official and final today\u201d— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@Wu-Tang is for the Children) 1666968751
\u201cPete Davidson when Gisele becomes available\u201d— \ud83d\udc7b Spooky \ud83d\udc80 Matty \ud83c\udf83 (@\ud83d\udc7b Spooky \ud83d\udc80 Matty \ud83c\udf83) 1664901681
