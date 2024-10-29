Tom Brady has shared an emotional message, seemingly after reports of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy emerged.

The former NFL quarterback, 47, and the supermodel, 44, divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Bündchen has been dating Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 37, since June 2023. On Monday (28 October) a source confirmed to Peoplemagazine that the couple were expecting their first child together, and Bündchen’s third.

An unnamed source told the publication: “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

After the news of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s pregnancy, Brady appeared to be in a reflective mood. He shared a melancholic picture of sunset, with the lyrics of the chorus from 'Landslide' on his Instagram Story with three heart emojis.

Tom Brady shared an emotional song by The Chicks on Instagram. Tom Brady/Instagram

The song was originally by Fleetwood Mac, but the version Brady posted is a cover by The Chicks. Lyrics include, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changin' ocean tides? Can I handle the seasons of my life?”

Although it is not certain that the post was about his former spouse, the timing is definitely notable. Bündchen reportedly gave her ex a heads-up before the news of her pregnancy reached the press, according to TMZ .

The former New England Patriots star, who retired from American football in 2023, shares two children with Bündchen; Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. He also has a 17-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Indy100 has approached Bündchen’s representatives for comment.

