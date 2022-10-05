Tom Brady'sTampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Cole Beasley has retired from the NFL to spend time with family.

Now, everyone is making the same joke, pointing out Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, amid the rumours of their marital problems and the quarterback's decision to "un-retire" from the sport.

Beasley was in the NFL for 11 seasons and played just two games as a wide receiver for the Buccaneers.

"He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons, and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," Beasley's agent Joel Turner told ESPN.

"His wife and kids are still back home in Texas…He doesn't want to be separated from them anymore. He loves his wife and kids and wants to be with them," Turner continued.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Once this news broke, people took to social media to make jokes about the whole ordeal.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Cole Beasley spent one week with Tom Brady and decided dropping his kids off at school every day and baking bread with his wife was the better option."

"Idk, man Cole Beasley retiring to be a family man less than 24 hrs after we heard Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady hired divorce lawyers because he didn't want to be a family man has me CRINGE," another added.

A third wrote: "Cole Beasley really spent 2 games with Tom Brady and went "yeah, never doing that to my marriage" and straight up retired to be with his family."

Check out other reactions below.

In a report from Page Six, they said they spoke with several sources who claimed that Brady and Bündchen have reportedly retained divorce lawyers.

A source mentioned the couple's alleged fight about Brady un-retiring from the sport earlier this year and claimed that the "argument" hurt the relationship.

The publication also made claims about the pair's joint finances, with the source noting that they don't believe "there will be any coming back now.

"They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be," the source told Page Six of the couple who have been married since 2009.

Brady's marriage to Bündchen first made headlines at the beginning of September, when the publication noted that she was upset about Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL.

A source told Page Six the couple had agreed about the retirement so Brady could focus on his family life, but he "changed his mind."

The football star announced his presumed retirement in February of this year.

Two weeks later, Bündchen's interview with Elle was released, where she told the outlet that she is focused on her own goals after retiring from her career too for her husband and kids.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy."

If the couple happens to separate, they will likely share joint custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, the outlet also noted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

