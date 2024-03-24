Why is Tom Cruise banned from ever buying a Bugatti?

Tom Cruise is reportedly banned from buying a Bugatti for this one bizarre reason.

The actor is famed for his jaw-dropping stunts, but one simple task left him blacklisted from ever buying the prestigious sportscar.

Cruise has a collection of impressive cars, said to include a Buick Roadmaster, Ford Mustang Saleen S281, Chevrolet Chevelle SS, and Chevrolet Corvette C1.

And among them is the Bugatti Veyron...

Back in 2006, the 61-year-old rocked up to the premiere of Mission: Impossible III at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood where he drove the Bugatti himself. Cruise purchased the car the year prior for an estimated $1.9 million.

Cruise struggled to open the passenger side of the door, and the company was not happy.

Reports suggest he's been 'blacklisted' from buying a Bugatti ever since.

tom-cruise-cannot-open-the-door-of-his-bugatti-veyron-ar8283 www.youtube.com

"Banning Tom Cruise made it look even worse for Bugatti than having a crap door," one person responded to the clip that's racked up 2.4 million views.



"This mission was quite simply... *puts on sunglasses* ...IMPOSSIBLE," another joked.

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Bugatti Veyron = $2 million / Cannot open your date's door in front of the whole world = priceless."

The brand seemingly doesn't take 'tarnishing' the brand lightly, with further reports that the blacklist extends past Cruise.

Fellow celebrities including Floyd Mayweather, former F1 champion Jenson Button and TV's Simon Cowell are also said to be on the list.

Bugatti has been approached for comment.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.